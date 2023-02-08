Adil Khan Durrani Sent To Judicial Custody; Rakhi Sawant Alleges He Would Say, 'Truck Se Kuchalwa Dunga...'

Rakhi Sawant's estranged husband Adil Khan Durrani has been sent to a judicial custody by Andheri court on Wednesday. This came days after Durrani was arrested after Rakhi filed a complaint and accused him of performing unnatural sex, assault, taking away money and jewellery from her flat.

Now, in a shocking claim, Rakhi Sawant said in an interview with ETimes, "All my cases are filed in court. I had given a hundred chances for Adil to settle down. But now I've got breaking news that Adil is already married. I have received his marriage and divorce letter. Only God will tell why these things happen to me. People come to know because I come out in public and speak. It happens to a lot of women but they don't come forward. I am brave."

Sawant further added, "I still love him and will always love him. But he has betrayed me, deceived me. He used to beat me saying, "Mujhe hero banao". He'd tell me to tell everyone that he is a big businessman and that he has given me a house to stay etc. And if I don't do that, he said that he won't marry me and won't behave well with me."

She went on to state, "He also told me that he'll sleep with other women and make videos of it and send to me and that I'll die of a heart attack because of jealousy. On top of that he said, ‘Mere against gayi toh pachaas hazaar dekar truck se kuchalwa dunga.’ (If you go against me then I'll pay someone 50000 and get you run over by a truck)."

"My life has been destroyed. Main ab zinda laash ho gayi hoon. My mother passed away. My marriage is over. I'm living dead. I will continue to do work. The biggest shock that I've got is that Adil's wife called me and told me, ‘I was a Hindu girl. But he forced me to convert to Islam to marry me," Rakhi concluded.