Adil Khan Durrani Finally Confirms Wedding With Rakhi Sawant With Latest Post, 'I never said...'

Days after Rakhi Sawant was papped by the paparazzi in a heartbroken state over not being accepted by her husband Adil Khan Durrani, the latter finally confimed their wedding via a social media post. This move by Adil has seemingly won Rakhi Sawant's heart, as evident from her reaction.

Adil Khan Durani headed to his Instagram handle and shared his and Rakhi Sawant's wedding picture. Along with this, Durani wrote in the caption, "So here’s an announcement finally ,I never said I am not married to you Rakhi Just had to handle few things so had to be quiet, happy married life to us Rakhi (pappudi)."

Soon after taking notice to Adil's post, Rakhi headed to the comments section and dropped hearts. "Thanks jaan lots of love, " she commented.

She had previously been seen crying in front of the paparazzi when Adil remained mute about his marriage to Rakhi. As she discussed her nuptials to Adil, the actress gave off a depressed vibe. Rakhi claimed that she couldn't picture the kind of shock her mother would feel if she learned about her marriage issues and mentioned that her mother is currently in the hospital.

Last week, Rakhi Sawant headed to her Instagram handle and announced her wedding. "Rakhi announced her wedding to Adil Khan last week. “Finally, I'm happy so excited and got married my love is 4 Ever unconditional love for you Adil," she wrote.

Rakhi Swant previously tied the knot with Ritesh Raj. On Salman Khan hosted reality show, Bigg Boss Season 15, they both made appearances together prior to parting ways.