New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actor and Shekhar Suman's son Adhyayan Suman broke up with his girlfriend Maera Mishra. Although the couple parted ways in November last year and the actor even shared some heart-break posts but it was now that Maera confirmed their breakup. Yes, recently she revealed that she was very serious for him but at the time she started living with him she realised that he is a different person.

In a recent interview to the Times Of India, Maera Mishra told, "I was very serious about this relationship and thought that this one was for keeps, but it wasn’t meant to be. Things failed to work out between us. I fell in love with a different man. Once I started living with him, I realised that he was quite different from what I had expected. There was also a communication gap. We barely spoke to each other for almost two months as I got busy with the shoot of my TV show and he was shooting for his project. All I want to say at this point is that I am now averse to dating anyone associated with the industry."

Talking about Adhyayan sharing sad posts on social media, Maera said that they weren't for her and just for his upcoming song. She said, "Yes, we broke up in November. Though Adhyayan has been posting break-up stories on his Instagram account, I would like to clarify that those posts aren’t for me. They are for his song."

As per reports, the couple dated for almost two years before calling it quits. Meanwhile, talking about Adhyayan's previous relationships, he and actress Kangana Ranaut were together in the initial years of his career. Both their relationship and breakup were very controversial and gained a lot of attention in the public eye.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal