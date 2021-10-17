New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: It's been almost two months since Sidharth Shukla passed away. But his memories and body of work have only gotten stronger in his fans' hearts. As everyone loved his chemistry with his rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz, the duo featured in a couple of music videos. And now there's yet another song of the two which is on the verge of its release.

Yes, this is going to be Sidnaaz's last music video together which is releasing after Sidharth's sudden demise. Titled 'Adhura', the song has been sung by ace singer Shreya Ghoshal who took to her official social media handle to share the first look of the song.

In the poster, Sidharth and Shehnaaz can be seen getting goofy with each other. She captioned her post saying, “He was a star and will be forever.. The love of millions of hearts will shine bright forever. #Habit our unfinished song.. #Adhura hai par phir bhi poora rahega.. #Sidnaaz ka yeh aakhri gaana, har fan ki khwahish, hamesha ke liye humare dilon mein zinda rahega. Releasing on the 21st October.@saregama_official @shehnaazgill #SidharthShukla @arko.pravo.mukherjee.”

Take a look at Shreya Ghoshal's Instagram post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by shreyaghoshal (@shreyaghoshal)

Aren't they looking cute?

As soon as the poster was shared, Sidnaaz's fans got emotional and started commenting on it. One user wrote, "Your voice will bring tears in millions of eyes," meanwhile another one said, "SidNaaz tha hai aur hamesha rahega..SidNaaz ko hamare Dil se koi alag nhi kar sakta...Bhagwan ne Sid ko apne pas Jarur bula liya..lekin sid wahan se bhi hum sabke sath hai"

For the unversed, Sidharth passed away on September 2 this year after suffering a heart attack. His jodi with Shehnaaz Gill was much appreciated in Bigg Boss 13 by fans and that's why they fondly called them Sidnaaz.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal