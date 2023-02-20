Adele, Ed Sheeran Decline Offer To Perform At King Charles' Coronation

Adele and Ed Sheeran have reportedly declined King Charles' invitation to perform at his coronation in May. The King had expressed a desire for the two singers to perform at his coronation concert, but Ed cited scheduling conflicts, while Adele reportedly has no other performances planned after March 25.

King Charles III and his wife Camilla are set to be crowned as the new King and Queen of the United Kingdom at Westminster Abbey on May 6. A celebratory concert has been planned for the next day, May 7. Charles assumed the throne on September 8, last year following the death of his mother, Elizabeth II.

OK magazine's online report reveals that according to an insider, King Charles was eager to have Adele and Ed Sheeran perform at his upcoming coronation concert. The insider mentioned that the king had suggested several names, including Adele and Ed, and was particularly keen to have them be a part of the event.

The magazine quoted the source as saying, "There is a team set up to get the talent signed up so they approached the two of them, but got replies saying that they were unavailable, which was a massive disappointment. They are titans of the showbiz industry and are quintessentially British but also known across the globe. It's such a shame."

As reported by OK magazine, Ed Sheeran has given a reasonable excuse for his inability to attend the Coronation concert. He is scheduled to perform in Texas on May 6, which makes it challenging for him to participate in the event the following day.

However, Adele has declined the invitation without providing any reasons. It is noteworthy that she has no conflicting commitments on May 7 and has no scheduled public performances after March 25.

Meanwhile, there are rumours that the guest list for the concert includes Lionel Richie, the Spice Girls, and Harry Styles among other pop singers, but no confirmation of their participation has been given by Buckingham Palace.

It is still unclear whether Prince Harry, the son of King Charles, will be present at the coronation. In 2020, Harry and his spouse Meghan Markle had stepped back from their royal duties. Their Netflix docu-series Harry & Meghan, which released in December, revealed the reasons for their separation from the royal family. In addition, Harry's recently published book The Spare revealed several disclosures regarding the royal family.