Adam Levine Denies Cheating Accusations, Says 'I Did Not Have An Affair'

The main lead of the famous band 'Maroon 5' Adam Levine has been hitting the headlines for quite some time now. The singer has been accused of cheating on his wife Behati Prinsloo. Recently social media model Sumner Stroh claimed that the singer has pursued her. However, Adam has finally broken the silence on the matter.

Back on Tuesday, the Maroon 5 frontman in a statement said, “A lot is being said about me right now, and I want to clear the air. I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life."

“In certain instances, it became inappropriate; I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family," he added.

“My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naïve and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly mattered to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it. And we will get through it together," he concluded.

The singer landed himself in controversy, after the Instagram model Sumner Stroh took to her Tik-Tok profile and revealed that she and adam were allegedly having an affair. Meanwhile, Adam is expecting his third child with his wife Behati Prinsloo. As soon as the revelation made by Sumner Stroh went online, it created a massive buzz among people.

However, Adam's reaction did not go well with the Instagram model, as she took to her Instagram profile and shared a cryptic post writing “Someone get this man a dictionary."

Meanwhile, Adam's wife Behati is yet to react on the matter. Back in July 2013, Adam and Behati Prinsloo got engaged following which they tied the knot in 2014. The couple is blessed with two daughter Dusty Rose and Gio Grace.