New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Fashion choreographer Prasad Bidapa’s son Adam Bidapa was arrested by Bengaluru police on Friday for allegedly sending abusive and obscene texts to Sanjjanaa Galrani.

"based on the complaint of a lady, a case has been registered at Indira Nagar Police Station and Adam has been secured by police to inquire and investigate into the complaints made against him," a senior police officer on anonymity was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Sanjjanaa in her complaint copy alleged that Adam used to send her filthy and disgusting messages. The actress lodged a complaint at the Indiranagar Police Station on Thursday.

"I'm seven months pregnant. I know him because of his father. Last Friday night, I got continuous messages which are filthy and disgusting when I was with my husband at home. He has my number because I used to attend his father's fashion events. It was shocking for me to get such messages," said the Kannada actress in the complaint copy.

“Me & my family are in extreme shock and have been brutally attacked on WhatsApp by a certain VVIP’s son… He was completely drunk and out of his senses on Friday night at 11 pm on February 25, when he sent me those messages… The messages are abusive, brutal, disgusting, cheap, hurting, very very insulting, and have caused a lot of mental disturbance to me in the last one week,” Sanjjanaa said in a statement shared with the media.

Further, the actress said that she has a great amount of respect for Adam's father Prasad Bidappa. Later she revealed that Adam's mother told her that Adam has harassed other people in the same way previously as well after getting drunk. Sanjjanaa said that she feels bad for Adam's parents to go through this misery. However, she needed to take this step to safeguard herself.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen