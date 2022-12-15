Actress Veena Kapoor Says 'I Am Alive, My Son Hasn't Killed Me' After Reports Of Her Death

TELEVISION actor Veena Kapoor became the victim of false rumours recently which claimed that she was killed by her son. She shared the same name with a woman who got murdered in Juhu a few days ago. Veena has registered an NC at the Dindoshi police station regarding these false rumours and reports.

Veena Kapoor told the police that people are spreading false rumours about her death on social media. While speaking to Mid-Day about the rumours, she said that she received many calls and messages and is not able to concentrate on her work.

"I have been receiving many calls and messages about this. I am not able to concentrate on work due to this. I am alive, my son has not killed me," she told Mid-Day.

"Due to these messages I have stopped receiving work," she further added.

Meanwhile, her son Abhishek Chaddha also appealed to people to not spread rumours.

"I also received many calls saying I killed my mother. I won't even dream of such a thing. I love my mother too much. I felt sick after reading this news and the messages on social media. I appeal to people to not spread rumours. My mother is alive, I have not killed her," he said.

However, the deceased Veena Kapoor was also an actor and had once worked with Kapoor in a Punjabi show.

On the work front, Veena Kapoor has worked in the television industry for over a decade. She has worked in the shows like Meri Bhabhi, Ajooni, Bandhan Pheron Ke and others.