Sudha Chandran took to her official social media handle to share a throwback photo of her father KD Chandran and penned down a heartfelt note. Read on to know more.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actress Sudha Chandran's father, popular actor KD Chandran passed away on May 16, Sunday due to cardiac arrest and kidney problems. He was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai's Juhu area four days before his death.

Post his demise, Sudha Chandran shared a heartfelt note on her official social media handle featuring KD Chandran's throwback pic. Taking to her Instagram handle she wrote, "Goodbye Appa..till we meet again...so proud to be Ur daughter....I promise you that I wil follow Ur principles Nd experience Nd Ur values til the last breath of my life ...bt I must confess a part of me hs gone with you Appa ...Ravi Nd Sudha LV u to eternity.... prayers to god that I shld b born as Ur daughter again . Om shanti."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sudhaa Chandran (@sudhaachandran)

After coming across Sudha's post, her fans, friends and colleagues from the industry started pouring in their condolence messages. TV actress Aashka Goradia said, "Condolences and prayers Sudhaji. You always talked very fondly of your father. I am so sorry for your loss." Adaa Khan wrote, "M sooo sooo sooo sorry ... pls stay strong ....prayers to u rip uncle." Actor Karanvir Bohra commented saying, "Oh no! I’m so so so sorry to hear this Sudhaji #omnamahshivaya."

As per a source quoted by PTI, KD Chandran passed away on Sunday morning. "He had kidney problems. He passed away today morning due to advanced kidney issues that led to cardiac arrest," a hospital source told PTI.

On the other hand, talking about late KD Chandran's career, he had worked in popular Bollywood films like Hum Hain Rahee Pyar Ke, China Gate, Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega, Tere Mere Sapne, Koi... Mil Gaya and more. He was even a famous name on TV and had acted in show named Gulmohar.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal