Actress Pallavi Joshi Sustains Injury On Vivek Agnihotri's 'The Vaccine War' Set; Details Inside

Filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri's wife and actress, Pallavi Joshi, is currently busy shooting in Hyderabad for her upcoming highly-anticipated film The Vaccine War. The Kashmir Files actress recently got hit by a vehicle after it lost control. Joshi then completed her shoot and sought treatment at a local hospital.

According to News 18, reports claimed that the actress has not suffered major injuries and is fine now. Soon after her accident, Vivek took to his Twitter handle and shared a cryptic post in reference to Pallavi. He wrote, "GM. Life is a game of running on a high speed, heavy traffic, accident prone street of drunk drivers. You have to save yourself. Most become victims of mishaps & never recover. Those who survive accidents, stand up and run again, reach their destination."

Life is a game of running on a high speed, heavy traffic, accident prone street of drunk drivers. You have to save yourself. Most become victims of mishaps & never recover. Those who survive accidents, stand up and run again, reach their destination.#CreativeConsciousness — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) January 17, 2023

Vivek Agnihotri, who won critical acclaim for his 2022 hit film The Kashmir Files, announced The Vaccine War in November 2022 with an official poster of the film. The movie is scheduled to hit th theatres on August 15, 2023 in 11 languages: Hindi, English, Gujarati, Punjabi, Bhojpuri, Bengali, Marathi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Urdu and Assamese.

Sharing the first poster from the film earlier in November, Agnihotri wrote, "ANNOUNCEMENT: Presenting ‘THE VACCINE WAR’ - an incredible true story of a war that you didn’t know India fought. And won with its science, courage & great Indian values. It will release on Independence Day, 2023. In 11 languages. Please bless us. #TheVaccineWar."

For the unversed, the movie will also star Kantara star Septhami Gowda and The Kashmir Files actor Anupam Kher in pivotal roles.