The 27-year-old actress was suffering from kidney-related issues over the last few months and her health deteriorated.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actress Mishti Mukherjee, who passed away on Friday night of kidney failure in Bengaluru, was cremated on Saturday. The 27-year-old actress was suffering from kidney-related issues over the last few months and her health deteriorated.

In an official statement, Mukherjee's representative said that the actress passed away on Friday night after her kidneys failed due to keto diet. "Actress Mishti Mukherjee who marked her brilliance in many films and Music Videos with her ace acting is no more. Due to keto diet, her kidney failed in Bangalore and she breathed her last on Friday night, the actress suffered a lot of pain. Unforgettable and unfortunate loss. May her soul rest in peace. She is survived by her parents and brother," the representative said.

Following her death, several showbiz stars paid their tributes and expressed their grief. "Gone too soon too young RIP Mishti Mukherjee," actor and director Kashmera Shah said in a tweet.

Mishti marked her debut in the year 2012 with the film Life Ki Toh Lag Gayi. She also worked in Main Krishna Hoon in 2013. She then went to perform a dance number Govinda Aale Re alongside Rajneesh Duggal.

The film starred Juhi Chawla in the lead role and the film had special appearance of Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif. Mishti was also seen in Bengali and Telugu films and she made several music videos too.

A report also claims that Mishti was arrested in 2014 with her father and brother for the possession of pornographic content and alleged prostitution racket. The 27-year-old, however, refuted the claims and said that she and her family were framed in false cases.

What is Keto Diet?

Keto diet is also known as the ketogenic diet and it is a high fat, adequate-protein, low-carbohydrate diet that is designed to promote weight loss. As suggested by experts, this diet is advised to be continued for more than six months, that too with breaks during period.

A recent study from Harvard University in the US had revealed that the ketogenic diet has numerous risks. Kidneys help metabolize protein, and the keto diet may overload them.

(With IANS inputs) --

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma