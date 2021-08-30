Jacqueline Fernandez is being interrogated as a witness in an alleged multi-crore extortion racket against conman, Sukesh Chandrashekar.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez is being questioned by Enforcement Directorate(ED) in Delhi for the last five hours in a money laundering case.

As per a report in NDTV, the actress is being interrogated as a witness in an alleged multi-crore extortion racket against conman, Sukesh Chandrashekar. He is one of the known conmen also an accused in bribery case involving the election Commission.

"She is not an accused, but is being examined as a witness in the case against conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar," ED sources told NDTV.

As per ED officials, the case is lodged at Delhi's Rohini jail as an undertrial. The conman, Sukesh Chandrashekhar, has been accused of extorting Rs 200 crore from a businessman. Not just this, he is also accused in over 20 other cases of extortion that he operated from inside the jail.

As per a report in India Today, during the investigation at his Chennai bungalow, which costs Rs 10 crore, ED officials were stunned to find grandiose interiors, including a mini-bar, movie theatre, home gym, and pool and rooftop recreational area.

Not just this, they also found a walk-in closet with hundreds of pairs of shoes and clothes inside the bungalow owned by conman Sukesh.

Meanwhile, on the work front, she is soon going to be seen in Pavan Kirpalani's horror-comedy Bhoot Police, co-starring Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor and Yami Gautam. She has several other projects in her kitty, including Ram Setu and Bachchan Pandey alongside Akshay Kumar, Kick 2 with Salman Khan, and Cirkus with Ranveer Singh.

