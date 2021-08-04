Gehana Vasisth, who is out on bail in the Raj Kundra p*rn case, went n*de on Instagram in the wake to protest against the businessman's arrest.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty's husband, Raj Kundra, got arrested for his alleged involvement in creating and publishing pornography content last month. Ever since then, Gandii Baat actress Gehana Vasisth has been in the news for supporting the businessman.

Now, the actress, who is out on bail in the Raj Kundra p*rn case, went n*de on Instagram in the wake to protest against the businessman's arrest. She did the live video on the social media platform to know whether she was looking 'cheap' or 'vulgar'. She even asked the users during her live Insta sessions could they termed it as p*rn?

In three minute video, she said, "Friends, I'm going live in front of you. Tell me, do I look vulgar or cheap? Can you call this p*rn? Believe me, I'm not wearing anything. Not a single thing. My other shoots, where I wear clothes, for several apps, people say I've made porn. That's hypocrisy."

Sharing the video, Gehana wrote, "without cloth live...m without cloth in this video but no one telling that it's a p*rn but when I wear all the cloths , some ppl claim p*rn...height of hypocrisy"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gehana Vasisth (@gehana_vasisth)

Earlier, speaking to the leading daily, Gehana defended Shilpa Shetty's husband and said that the case against her and Raj has no basis. “Raj has a business running from outside India. HotShots was his app. Armsprime was his company that had created apps for Sherlyn Chopra, Poonam Pandey, me, and others. All the girls who are alleging that they were pushed into it, particularly Sherlyn and Poonam, are lying. Poonam has been doing n*de videos for years. Her husband and she have worked on so many videos. Poonam’s own app today has nothing to do with Armsprime. Whatever they create has nothing to do with Raj. They all feared being embroiled in the matter and so, they named Raj.”

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv