Actress Disha Patani's Father Likely To Make Political Debut With Mayoral Elections In UP

Disha Patani has made her name in the industry by doing a variety of movies, and now, her father, who took voluntary retirement from UP police services, is set to step into politics. Jagdish Singh Patani, is expected to make his debut in politics as he expressed his desire to contest in the upcoming mayor's elections in Bareilly city, news agency IANS reported.

Early, Jagdish Patani was posted in Bareilly for years as a Circle Officer in the vigilance department. The hoarding of the actress's father has emerged in several places in the city Talking to reporters, the father of the actor said that he has been offered the ticket by a few parties but he is checking his options before making a decision.

Meanwhile, while talking about Disha, the actress is an active social media user, and leaves no stone unturned when it comes to enthralling her fans. Apart from good acting skills, the actress is also a fitness enthusiast. Disha often posts workout videos on her Instagram profile motivating her fans to take the fitness path.

Disha made her acting debut with the Telugu film Loafer (2015). However, she came to the limelight after she appeared in the biopic of MS Dhoni alongside late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The actress bagged several awards including Stardust Awards for Superstar of Tomorrow – Female and IIFA Awards for Best Female Debut for the film.

On the professional front, the actress was last seen in Ek Villain 2, in which she co-starred with Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham, and Tara Sutaria. Further, the actress will be next seen in Yodha opposite Sidharth Malhotra. She is also part of Suriya's next.

Disha has appeared in films including Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Baaghi 2, Bharat, and Malang.