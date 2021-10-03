New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The wait is finally over and the celebrity couple Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi has welcomed a baby boy. Yes, the actress who was pregnant for the second time recently delivered her newborn. And sharing the news with fans her hubby Angad took to his official social media.

On his Instagram, the actor shared a picture of himself and pregnant Neha and wrote, "The almighty today blessed us with a baby boy. Both neha and the baby are well. Mehr is ready to pass on the "baby" title to the new arrival. #Bedisboy is here!!!!! Waheguru mehr kare @nehadhupia thank you for being such a warrior through this journey. Lets make it a memorable one for all 4 of us now"

For the unversed, the couple got married in the year 2018 during May and were blessed with a daughter named Mehr the same year in July 2021. The duo had even announced that they were soon to become parents through social media.

Meanwhile, talking about Neha and Angad, the two are the prominent faces in Bollywood and are often spotted at high-profile parties and events together. Recently, Dhupia was snapped at Soha Ali Khan's daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu's birthday bash where she made an appearance with her little one Mehr.

On the work front, Neha hosts a show called No Filter Neha which streams on OTT platform VOOT. Apart from that, she has also judged several seasons of reality show Roadies.

Well, coming back to good news, we wish the lovely couple all the happiness.

With IANS inputs.

