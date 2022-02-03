New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Veteran actor Ramesh Deo passed away on Wednesday at 93 at a hospital in Mumbai, his son Abhinay Deo said. The Hindi and Marathi cinema actor suffered a massive cardiac arrest. Ramesh is survived by his actor-wife Seema Deo as well as sons Ajinkya Deo and Abhinay Deo.

“He passed away due to a heart attack around 8.30 PM tonight at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. He was 93," filmmaker Abhinay Deo informed news agency PTI.

Recently, the actor celebrated his 93rd birthday on January 30, 2022. Ramesh Deo was a prominent film personality and was known for featuring in a diverse range of roles in Hindi and Marathi films.

The last rites of the actor will be performed today afternoon (February 03) at the Vile Parle cremation ground near Pawan Hans terminal. The veteran actor did above 450 Hindi and Marathi feature films. He also worked for several television shows and commercials.

Several celebrities and political leaders including Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar, and others took to their social media platforms to mourn the demise.

Taking to Twitter Madhuri wrote, "Saddened to hear the news of evergreen personality, Shri. Ramesh Deo Ji. Condolences to the family. #RIP #RameshDeo sir."

Saddened to hear the news of evergreen personality, Shri. Ramesh Deo ji. Condolences to the family 🙏🏻 #RIP 🙏🏼 #RameshDeo sir 💐🙏 — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) February 2, 2022

Rest in Peace #RameshDeo Ji. Your remarkable work has left a beautiful imprint on us. Long live your legacy!! Condolences to family and friends. Om Shanti 🙏 — 🐯Sneha Waghh🐯 (@the_sneha) February 2, 2022

Saddened to hear about the sudden exit of the evergreen personality of Marathi cinema, Legendary shri. Ramesh Deo ji. Deepest condolences to the family 🙏🏻 #OmShanti 🙏🏻

सुर तेच छेडीता

गीत उमटले नवे…😇 — Urmila Matondkar (@UrmilaMatondkar) February 2, 2022

Sad demise of veteran actor Ramesh Dev, marks the end of an era in Indian Film Industry. He was institution within for generations of actors and film makers & a great human being.



Today, let's bid final farewell to this evergreen actor who lived every moment of his life. pic.twitter.com/wIst1aG59X — Ashok Chavan (@AshokChavanINC) February 2, 2022

Saddened by the demise of veteran actor Shri Ramesh Deo ji. He immortalised many roles with his superb acting. His legacy will always be remembered. My deepest condolences to his family members. Om Shanti 🙏🏻#RameshDeo pic.twitter.com/tSLZdOXbb2 — Praful Patel (@praful_patel) February 2, 2022

Saddened by the demise of veteran actor #RameshDeo. He left an indelible mark on the hearts of people through many memorable roles in Hindi and Marathi cinemas. Heartfelt condolences to his family members. pic.twitter.com/iTJ2OJflMk — Aslam Shaikh, INC 🇮🇳 (@AslamShaikh_MLA) February 2, 2022

Ramesh Deo made his acting debut in the form of a cameo in a Marathi film 'Paatlaachi Por' in 1951. He also produced feature films, television serials, and several ad films.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen