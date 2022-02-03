New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Veteran actor Ramesh Deo passed away on Wednesday at 93 at a hospital in Mumbai, his son Abhinay Deo said. The Hindi and Marathi cinema actor suffered a massive cardiac arrest. Ramesh is survived by his actor-wife Seema Deo as well as sons Ajinkya Deo and Abhinay Deo. 

“He passed away due to a heart attack around 8.30 PM tonight at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. He was 93," filmmaker Abhinay Deo informed news agency PTI.

Recently, the actor celebrated his 93rd birthday on January 30, 2022. Ramesh Deo was a prominent film personality and was known for featuring in a diverse range of roles in Hindi and Marathi films.

The last rites of the actor will be performed today afternoon (February 03) at the Vile Parle cremation ground near Pawan Hans terminal. The veteran actor did above 450 Hindi and Marathi feature films. He also worked for several television shows and commercials. 

Several celebrities and political leaders including Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar, and others took to their social media platforms to mourn the demise. 

Taking to Twitter Madhuri wrote, "Saddened to hear the news of evergreen personality, Shri. Ramesh Deo Ji. Condolences to the family. #RIP #RameshDeo sir."

Ramesh Deo made his acting debut in the form of a cameo in a Marathi film 'Paatlaachi Por' in 1951. He also produced feature films, television serials, and several ad films.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen