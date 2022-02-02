New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Filmmaker and Actor Amitabh Dayal passed away on Wednesday at the age of 51. The news of his demise was confirmed by his wife and producer Mrinalini Patil. The actor died after suffering a major heart attack. Amitabh Dayal is survived by his wife, Mrinalini, and daughter.

“He passed away at 4.30 am today, he was in the hospital for the last few days after suffering a massive heart attack on January 17. He then tested positive for Covid-19 but later on also tested negative,” his wife told Indian Express.

Mrinalini further confirmed that the last rites of the actor will be held in Mumbai. “We will be doing his last rites in Mumbai. Amitabh’s family is from Chhattisgarh so we are waiting for his relatives to come in before the funeral,” she said.

The news of Amitabh's demise gave a huge shock to his fans. Several fans took to their Twitter account and paid their tribute to the actor as one wrote, This is so sad, may his soul rest in peace."

A few days back, Dayal took to his Instagram account and shared a video of himself from the hospital. In the video, Dayal can be seen giving a motivational message to his fans. The caption reads, "Never give up god is waiting to give you the best keep fighting .love all A.D (sic)."

Take a look at Amitabh's post here:

While talking about Amitabh Dayal's work front, then the actor featured in several movies such as Kagaar: Life on the Edge (2003), Bhojpuri film Rangdari (2012), and Raj Babbar’s Dhuaan (2013). He also shared the screen space with Amitabh Bachchan in the movie Virrudh. The film was released in 2005.





Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen