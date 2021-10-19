New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actor Yuvika Chaudhary on Monday joined the investigation for allegedly using offensive remarks against Scheduled Castes in a social media post.

The actress, who was charged under the SC/ST Act, was later granted interim bail by the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

"My client has joined the investigation as per the guidelines given by the High Court and she is on interim bail now in a case of alleged offensive remarks against Scheduled Castes on a social media platform," said Ashok Bishnoi, lawyer of actress Yuvika Chaudhary.

A case was filed against her by the complainant Rajat Kalsan in the police station town of Hansi, Haryana under the Scheduled Castes and Tribes Atrocities Act.

In his complaint, Kalsan alleged that the actor made some derogatory and objectionable remarks about the Scheduled Caste community in the video.

After her video went viral on social media and sparked an uproar, Yuvika took to Twitter to issue an apology and said that she did not know the meaning of the said word.

"Hi guys I didn't know the meaning of that word that I used in my last vlog I didn't mean to hurt anyone and I can never do that to hurt someone I apologise to each n everyone I hope you understand the love you all," she had tweeted.

Yuvika's husband Prince Narula also came in support of her and wrote, "Baby jo hua galti se hua dnt wry main apke sath hu or apne maafi bhe kang le hai so i love u. (Baby, whatever happened, happened by mistake, don’t worry, I am with you and you have apologised for the same too. I love you)"

The whole incident happened when Yuvika shared a video featuring her husband Prince Narula and herself with a few makeup artists and staff members of the couple. In the video, Yuvika says, "Hamesha vlog jab bhi main banati hu, main kyun hamesha bh*ngiyon ke tarah aake khadi ho jati hu."

(With inputs from ANI)

Posted By: Sugandha Jha