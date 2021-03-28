Actor Vikrant Massey has tested positive for coronavirus, he further said that he is currently doing fine. Read on to know more.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actor Vikrant Massey has tested positive for coronavirus. Taking to Instagram, he shared a post in which he mentioned that despite taking necessary precautions on the shoot, he tested positive for covid19. He further said that he is in self-quarantine.

His post further read, "Requesting all those who’ve come in close contact with me in the last few days, to get themselves tested ASAP”

As soon as he shared the post on Instagram, his fans flooded the comment section with heartfelt messages for his speedy recovery. One of the users wrote, "Get well soon."

Another user wrote, "Bablu bhaiya aap jald hi thik ho jaege."

Yet another wrote, "Take care and get well soon."

Check out his post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vikrant Massey (@vikrantmassey87)

Recently, many actors from the film fraternity tested positive for coronavirus, including Paresh Rawal, Milind Soman, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Rohit Saraf, Ranbir Kapoor, Aamir Khan, among others.

Actor Ranbir Kapoor and Siddhant Chaturvedi have now tested negative for coronavirus and are currently recovering.

Talking about Vikrant Massey, he is famous for his role in Amazon Prime Video's show Mirzapur in which he played the role of Bablu. He was also seen in the Bollywood film Ginny Weds Sunny in which he shared the screen space with Yami Gautam.

Meanwhile, on the work front, he has several films in his kitty. Vikrant will be seen in Haseen Dilruba in which he will be starred opposite Taapsee Pannu. The film is being helmed by Vinil Mathew. He also wrapped up the shoot of his forthcoming film Mumbaikar in which he will share the screen space with Vijay Sethupathi, Sanjay Mishra, Tanya Maniktala, and Ranvir Shorey, among others. The film is directed by Santosh Sivan. The film is the remake of the Tamil film Maanagaram.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma