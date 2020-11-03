New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actor Vijay Raaz was arrested from Gondia on Monday allegedly for molesting a woman crew member. The 57-year-old actor was arrested from a hotel in Gondia in Maharashtra, Mid Day reported. He was granted bail by a local court today. The police officials said that Raaz allegedly molested the woman during the shoot of a movie named ‘Sherni’ in Madhya Pradesh.

The shooting of the film was halted following Vijay Raaz’s arrest. A case was registered late Monday night at Ramnagar police station on the complaint of the woman. Police arrested the actor from the hotel on Tuesday morning. Vijay Raaz is popularly known for his role in movies like Run, Dhamaal, Welcome, Deewane Hue Paagal, Mumbai Xpress, and Monsoon Wedding. He was last seen in the web series A Suitable Boy.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha