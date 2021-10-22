New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Popular actress and Bharatnatyam dancer, Sudhaa Chandran on Thursday took her Instagram to handle and shared her airport experience. She said that he is asked to remove her prosthetic limb every time despite requesting airport officials to conduct an “ETD (Explosive Trace Detector) for her artificial limb” instead.

She, in the video, urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to issue a 'Card' for older citizens that proves their age. In the video, she said it hurts to be grilled by the airport officials for her artificial limb problem.

She captioned the post, "Totally hurt ....each time going thru this grill is very very hurting....hope my message reaches the state Nd central govt authorities....and expecting a prompt action ....."

Sudhaa Chandran said in the Instagram video, “Good evening, this is a very personal note that I want to tell to our dear Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji, this is an appeal to the central government, I am Sudhaa Chandran, an actress, and dancer by profession, who has danced with an artificial limb and created history and made my country very proud of me.”

“But every time that I go on my professional visits, each time, am stopped at the airport and when I request them at the security, to the CISF officers that please do an ETD (Explosive Trace Detector) for my artificial limb, they still want me to remove my artificial limb and show it to them,” Sudhaa said.

Sudhaa further urged, “Is this humanly possible, Modi ji? Is this what our country is talking about? Is this the respect that a woman gives to another woman in our society? It is my humble request to you Modi ji that please give senior citizens a card that says they are senior citizen."

The incident took place when Sudhaa Chandran on Thursday went to board a flight on Mumbai Airport but in the security check was stopped and asked to remove her artificial limb.

Many TV actors have extended support to Sudhaa as Karanvir Bohra wrote, "I totally agree with you #sudhaji there should be a facility made for such situations, in compete with you on this. Reposted from @sudhaachandran.”

Another actress Teejay Sidhu wrote,"Not right to make someone remove an artificial limb every time they travel! Some kind of action is required for Sudha-Ji!!”

Posted By: Ashita Singh