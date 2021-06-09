Sonu Sood will start the set up of the plants from Kurnool and Nellore in Andhra Pradesh and Mangalore in Karnataka. He has also promised to eradicate India's oxygen crisis forever. Read on to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Be it helping workers reach home or providing people in need with hospital beds, Sonu Sood came as a messiah for many during the tough times of COVID-19. The actor who is known to help people unconditionally has come up with yet another noble plan and that is to set up oxygen plants across the country.

Yes, it's true! Sonu has recently announced that he will be setting up 18 oxygen plants in the states Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Telangana, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh so that India doesn't face anymore crisis of oxygen. These plants can help as many as 5,500 people on beds in need.

He plans to begin the set up of the plants from Kurnool and Nellore in Andhra Pradesh and Mangalore in Karnataka. That's not all, As per Sonu these plants will be functional from next month.

Talking about the plan, he said that he wants to eradicate India's oxygen crisis. He was quoted saying, "In the last few months we have seen that the biggest problem that we all have faced is oxygen and the unavailability of it. My team and I thought about what we should do to eradicate this oxygen problem from its roots. So, we decided that we should set up entire oxygen plants in as many places as possible."

The actor further added, "These oxygen plants would be installed mostly in hospitals where the poor people are given free treatment. With these oxygen plants being installed our aim is to ensure that not a single person in the country should die of the unavailability of a basic necessity like oxygen. Let's all come together and give a hand to the needy in these striving times."

So guys, what are your thoughts about Sonu Sood's charitable deed. Do let us know

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal