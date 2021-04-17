Sonu Sood tests positive for COVID-19. Taking to Instagram he informed his fans that he is doing fine. Read on to know fans' reaction

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actor Sonu Sood, known as 'messiah' for his humanitarian work amid COVID-19 lockdown, has contracted the deadly disease. Confirming the news, the actor took to his social media handle and informed his fans and well-wishers that he has tested positive for COVID-19, but his mood and spirit is 'super positive'

Taking to Instagram, he dropped a post that read, "Covid - positive. Mood & spirit - super positive. Hi everyone, this is to inform you that I have tested positive this morning for covid -19 as a part of precautions I have already quarantined my self & taking utmost care, but don't worry this gives me ample time to solve your problems remember I'm always there for you all."

As soon as he dropped this sad post, his fans bombarded the comment section with 'get well soon' wishes. One of the users wrote, "Get well soon v@SonuSood, u r really doing something which showcase that humanity is still alive, lots n lots of prayers r already with u, just take care of urself as our country needs u more. May God keep u blessed, Respect, love n prayers for you."

Another wrote, "Plz tc we don’t want to lose people like you.. humanity still exists itz coz of you"

On Friday, Sonu expressed that he feels helpless for not being able to help people in need. He further requested his fans to adhere to COVID-19 protocols, such as wearing a mask, social distancing, most important staying at home, as the coronavirus pandemic has become severe.

Recently, the actor was made the brand ambassador of Punjab's anti-COVID-19 vaccination programme.

Meanwhile, adding to the long list of celebs who contracted the deadly virus during the second wave are veteran designer Manish Malhotra and actor Sumeet Vyas. They were tested positive a few days ago and are currently in quarantine.

