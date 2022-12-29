Actor Siddharth Pens Emotional Note On Mistreatment Of His Family At Madurai Airport: ‘It Was Highly Disturbing’

South actor Siddharth faced harassment at the Madurai airport on Tuesday, where the actor shared the incident on his Instagram story. Day after the situation, Siddharth went ahead and penned a long detailed note on the incident taking place at the Madurai airport where he and his family were mistreated.

Taking it to his Instagram handle, the actor captioned the post and wrote, "The other day at Madurai airport... This is all I have to say about that. Moving on..." Siddharth started by thanking his fans and people around the country for their concern and messages, where many people shared their personal experiences too. Rather than contacting any other media outlet, the actor decided to explain the details of the event by himself.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Siddharth (@worldofsiddharth)

He started by thanking everyone and wrote, I have flown out of Madurai Airport dozens of times and I have never had even a moment of difficulty or discomfort in the past. I was traveling with my family this time. Three elders, two young children, and a few adults. The airport was empty and we went to clear security well before our boarding time. The security line was also empty and we were the only passengers going through at the time."

Siddharth further explained, "The CISF individual who sat behind glass kept scrutinizing our IDs repeatedly including the children's passports. He then looked at my face and Adhaar card and shouted, "yeh tum ho?" When I told him it was me and asked him why he asked me that question when my ID looks exactly like I do, he said he had doubts."

Next, the family was asked to remove their electronic gadgets and also asked to get rid of any metal coins. Siddharth also mentioned having a sister carrying medically prescribed injections, where the staff loudly disclosed the details and rudely argued with them.

As Siddharth went ahead and asked the staff to have them talk to a senior member, he immediately recognized the actor as soon as he removed his mask and apologized on behalf of the whole staff.

Siddharth added, "I told him sternly in English "it's not ok. I got an apology just because you're an admirer. What about common people who experience this kind of bullying? Learn to respect your elders." I then went to assist my parents to gather their things which ever scanned 3 times and go to our boarding gate."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Siddharth (@worldofsiddharth)

The staff of the aircraft also apologize on their behalf of them, where further Siddharth wrote, "I fly several times a week and depend on the kindness of strangers and those who work in our airports for my safety and comfort. I have never had to speak back to anyone like this one instance."

The 'Rang De Basanti' actor was deeply hurt due to the misbehaving done with his family and concluded the whole incident to be highly disturbing, absolutely cruel, and unnecessary.

The actor thus concluded and said, "I sincerely request that no agenda be made against me or anyone else for this reportage. I didn't ask for special treatment. All that was expected was courtesy and kindness to elders. You would have felt and said exactly what I did if it came down to your parents. Wouldn't you?"

In the end, the actor attached a slide with folded hands. Siddharth was last seen in Ajay Bhupathi's Telugu film 'Maha Samudram' alongside Sharwanand and Aditi Rao Hydari. He will next be seen in S. Shankar's 'Indian 2' starring Kamal Hassan. The film will also feature Rakul Preet Singh, Kajal Aggarwal, and Nedumudi Venu in pivotal roles.