Actor Siddharth Blames CRPF At Madurai Airport For Harassing His Parents, Says 'Repeatedly Talked In Hindi'

Actor Siddharth on Tuesday took to his Instagram Story to reveal that his parents had been "harassed" by airport security personnel at Madurai in Tamil Nadu.

The actor claimed that the airport security staff repeatedly made his parents take coins out of their luggage, conversed with them in Hindi, and disregarded their request to communicate in English.

Siddharth alleged that when they protested, the security personnel said, "In India, this is how it is."

"Harassed for 20 mins @ Madurai airport by CRPF. They made my senior parents remove coins from their bags! And repeatedly talked to us in Hindi after being told to speak in English," Siddharth shared on his Instagram Stories.

The Madurai airport is taken care of by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). Nonetheless, the actor's Instagram Story post made the claims against the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

