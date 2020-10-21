Palak Tiwari shared three pictures from her getaway on Instagram, see photos

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: The Tv Actress Shweta Tiwari and daughter Palak Tiwari are currently enjoying their vacation in Karjat, Maharashtra. The mother-daughter duo is having a blast in their vacation and they have raised the mercury level as they shared a bunch of pictures from their short getaway chilling in the pool donning bikinis.

Shweta and Palak are staying at a resort near Karjat, Maharashtra. Palak Tiwari shared three pictures from her getaway on Instagram. In the pictures, she is seen donning a black bikini which she carried with a subtle and statement solid necklace, and sunglasses.

She captioned her pictures saying, "I love this place".

Shweta also posted a picture on her Instagram in which she is chilling with her daughter and the post within a day has received over one lakh likes. Her friends from the industry like Sara Khan, Ashmit Patel and Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya have also commented on her post.

Shweta captioned her post stating, "When in Doubt, swim on Out! @theforestclubresort @zuper_solutions @options_travel."

Check out her pictures here:

View this post on Instagram I LOVE THIS PLACE A post shared by Palak Tiwari (@palaktiwarii) onOct 20, 2020 at 12:16am PDT

View this post on Instagram ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️ @palaktiwarii A post shared by Shweta Tiwari (@shweta.tiwari) onOct 4, 2020 at 9:37am PDT

Recently, Shweta was home quarantined as she tested positive for coronavirus. During the quarantine period, she spent her time reading books. While she was in quarantine, her son Reyansh stayed with his father Abhinav Kohli, while her daughter lived in her house.

The actress is currently seen in the show Mere Dad Ki Dulhan and she developed symptoms on September 16. She told a leading news magazine that, "I developed a cough on September 16. The sequence of marriage with Varun was very important and even otherwise, I felt I should not take any chances. I headed to get myself tested.”

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma