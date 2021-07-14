Sharat Saxena was recently featured as a resort owner in an Amazon Prime film 'Sherni' starring Vidya Balan. Scroll down to know what he said about Amitabh Bachcha in a recent interview.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Veteran actor Sharat Saxena who is famous for films like Mr. india, Krrish, Ghulam, Saathiya, Bajrangi Bhaijaan and more recently expressed his unhappiness about not getting desired good roles.

Yes, the celebrity who is a famous name in the industry has said that all the good roles which are written for senior actors go to Amitabh Bachchan and the artists like him are left with scrapings.

In a recent interview with Rediff, Sharat said, "The film industry is a young people’s industry, old people are not required here. Unfortunately, we are not dying away. We are still alive and we still want to work. How many roles do you think are written for old people in this industry? All the good roles written for old people go to Amitabh Bachchan. Whatever scrapings are left is dished out to people like me. And we refuse them most of the time. So the amount of work that a person like me can do is almost zero."

He further added, "So at the age of 71, I work out for two hours every day so that I can beat the sh*t out of these 25-year-old guys. So that I look like a tough man. I colour my hair and moustache black. You have seen me in Sherni. I am 71 years old, but I have to make myself look 50-55. Otherwise, I’ll get no work."

The actor was last seen in Amazon Prime Video's 'Sherni' starring Vidya Balan where he essayed the role of an owner of a nature retreat.

Meanwhile, recently, the veteran actor gave a glimpse of his fitness when he took to his Instagram handle to share a few pics of his pumped-up biceps. He captioned the images saying "Still trying very hard to become someone.#bollywood #hollywood #castingdirector #castingcall #hindifilms."

Take a look at Sharat Saxena's Instagram picture here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sharat Saxena (@sharat_saxena)

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal