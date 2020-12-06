Ravi Patwardhan has also been part of several pays and he has done around 200 films in his acting career.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Veteran actor Ravi Patwardhan, who was known for his acclaimed work in Hindi and Marathi films has passed away at the age of 84. It is reported that the actor died due to the massive heart attack. The actor was known for his work in films like Tezaab and Ankush.

Patwardhan started his acting career in the late 1970s. He was starred in various films like Jhanjaar, Bond and Yeshwant. He has also been part of several pays and he has done around 200 films in his acting career.

Patwardhan shot to fame with his iconic role of village Patil, in Amchi Mati Amchi Manasa, a series on farmers in the state, that was aired on Doordarshan in the 90s.

Ravi's son Niranjan Patwardhan in a statement said that his father passed away due to a massive heart attack on Saturday around 9-9.30 pm. He further added that his father complained about some breathing issues and had a seizure at home so we rushed him immediately to the hospital. "He stopped responding and within half-an-hour, we lost him."

रवी पटवर्धन यांच्या निधनाने चरित्र भूमिकेला आपल्या अभिनयाने "भारदस्तपणा" मिळवून देणाऱ्या ज्येष्ठ अभिनेत्याला आपण मुकलो आहोत अशा शब्दांत मुख्यमंत्री उद्धव बाळासाहेब ठाकरे यांनी श्रद्धांजली वाहिली आहे. — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) December 6, 2020

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray also paid tribute to him and in a tweet, he wrote, "We have lost an actor who made every character role memorable with his ‘towering’ personality. He set an example before the others by working actively in the field of cinema and television even at this age. He gave us some of the memorable roles. His death is a great loss for the theatre and film industry.”

Patwardhan was survived by wife, two sons and a daughter. His friends and colleagues remembered him as a down to earth person. It is also reported that he was willing to start work again at this age. He was last seen in a Marathi serial and took a break from the show, due to heath issues.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma