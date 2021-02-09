Rajiv aka Chimpu was 58-year-old when he breathed his last in Inlaks Hospital. This news was confirmed by actress Neetu Kapoor on her Instagram handle.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actor Rajiv Kapoor, younger brother of Randhir Kapoor and late Rishi Kapoor, passed away on Tuesday. He was 58 years old. The actor took his last breath at Mumbai's Inlaks Hospital. The saddening news was confirmed by actress Neetu Kapoor on her Instagram handle.

As per reports, Rajiv suffered a heart attack following which his elder brother Randhir rushed him to the hospital in Chembur, however, doctors pronounced him brought dead.

Neetu Kapoor took to her Instagram handle and posted his picture along with the caption "RIP"

Meanwhile, Randhir Kapoor, as quoted by Times of India, said, “I have lost my youngest brother, Rajiv. He is no more. The doctors tried their best but could not save him. I am at the hospital, waiting for his body."

For unversed, Rajiv Kapoor was the youngest son of Raj Kapoor and Krishna Raj Kapoor. He made his acting debut Ek Jaan Hain Hum (1983) and starred in multiple films such as Ram Teri Ganga Maili (1985), Aasmaan (1984), Ek Jaan Hain Hum' (1983), Lover Boy (1985), Zabardast (1985) among others.

Not just this, he has also directed a film Prem Granth (1996) starring brother Rishi Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit Nene in the lead. He has produced Henna, Prem Granth and Aa Ab Laut Chalen.

From the past few years, the Kapoor family has been hearing the tragic news. In 2018, Rajiv Kapoor's mother and Raj Kapoor's wife Krishna Raj Kapoor passed away due to cardiac arrest. In 2020, the Kapoor family suffered a major blow when Ritu Nanda died in January, followed by Rishi Kapoor in April due to cancer.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv