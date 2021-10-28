New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: South Actor Rajinikanth has been admitted to a hospital on Thursday. As per reports, Rajinikanth is admitted to Kauvery Hospital in Chennai. As per PTI, Superstar Rajinikanth is undergoing routine medical examination at a hospital.

"It is a health check-up done routinely on a periodical basis. He is now in a private hospital for the check-up," said the actor's publicist Riaz K Ahmed reported the news agency.

The 70-year old actor was in Delhi days ago to receive the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award and he had also visited President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital.

On October 25, Rajinikanth received the Phalke Award at the National Film Awards ceremony in Delhi and dedicated it to his mentor, late filmmaker K Balachander, technicians, fans and also to “friend, driver and transport colleague" Raj Bahadur who encouraged him to join cinema.

In December 2021, Rajinikanth had was ready to join politics but later shelved plans to make a foray into electoral politics. The superstar had announced he will not enter politics in view of his frail health.

Recently, Rajinikanth watched his upcoming movie Annaatthe with his wife Latha, daughters Aishwarya and Soundarya, Vishagan, grandson Ved Krishna and in-laws, Vanangamudi and Usha Vanangamudi.

Annatthe will release in theatres on November 4 this year. Helmed by Siruthai Siva, the film is produced by Sun Pictures.





Posted By: Ashita Singh