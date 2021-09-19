Actor Rajat Bedi blames the family of the deceased victim, says "instead of looking after the injured family member at the hospital, the wife and brother kept arguing ke paise kisko milenge". Scroll down to read further.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Popular actor Rajat Bedi who was involved in a car accident which led to the victim's death is very guilty about the whole incident. He is not just supporting the family of the deceased but is also trying hard to recover from his guilt.

It all happened on September 6 when Rajat's car accidentally hit Mumbai's DN Nagar resident Rajesh Baudh. Post the accident Rajat rushed the victim to the hospital but unfortunately, he could not survive and the post that, the actor was charged for causing death by negligence.

As the case is still being investigated, speaking to Hindustan Times, Rajat shared his views on the whole scenario. He said, “The accident completely destroyed me. Even though it was not my fault, I am devastated, thinking like this has happened to me. I tried my best to save his life”.

He further added, “I took care of all the expenses, even the funeral. I will continue to support them financially. I’m just waiting for the police thing to get done, and then I will sit and look after the daughters and make some FDs for them. I have also got his wife a stable job, so that at least the family income will be decent.”

Rajat even thanked god that it all happened in the evening otherwise he would have been blamed for drinking and driving. He said, “After the accident, I just got out of the car, picked him and rushed to the hospital, all this while people kept saying, ‘arrey actor hai actor’, implying about all the other accident related incidents involving actors. Thankfully, the accident did not happen in the night. It happened at 5:30 in the evening, nahi toh they would have assumed ke main peekar gaadi chala raha tha”.

The actor then said, “His wife left this man six years back with the daughters, even his brother and the sister left since he was an alcoholic. He was living on the road, and was very malnourished. At that time, the irony was that instead of looking after the injured family member at the hospital, the wife and brother kept arguing ke paise kisko milenge. Anyway, I am trying my best to support the family and help, especially the daughters”.

At the end Rajat said, “I know I will not get over this guilt, and just hope time will heal the unfortunate and traumatic scars a bit."

