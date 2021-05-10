Kishwer Merchant said that if late actor Rahul Vohra’s distress messages had reached Sonu Sood, perhaps he could have been saved. Rahul died of Covid-19 complications.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actor and YouTuber Rahul Vohra's death due to COVID-19 shook many of his followers and celebs. Vohra who passed away on Sunday had a heart-breaking post shared on his account a day before which said that he would have lived if received proper treatment. He even tagged PM Modi in the post.

His post read as "Mujhe bhi accha treatment mil jaata to mai bhi bach jaata tumhara IRahul Vohra. Jald janam lunga or acha kaam karunga. Ab himmat haar chuka hu. (Had I got better treatment, I might have survived too. I will be reborn soon and do some good work. Now, I have lost all courage)."

Mujhe bhi treatment acha mil jata, To main bhi bach jata tumhaara Irahul Vohra Name-Rahul Vohra Age -35 Hospital name... Posted by Irahul Vohra on Saturday, May 8, 2021

And now a day after his death, Vohra's wife Jyoti Tiwari took to her official social media handle to share a video of her late husband where he can be seen gasping for breath. Yes, the video shared on Tiwari's Instagram account features Rahul talking about how he is not able to breathe properly and yet is not being able to get proper treatment.

He was heard saying, "Oxygen has a lot oI keep calling people they don't come."

Jyoti captioned the post in Hindi saying, "Mera Rahul chala gaya ye sabko pata hai par kaise gaya ye kisi ko nahi pata. Rajeev Gandhi super speciality hospital Tahirpur Delhi. Is tarah se ilaaj kia jata h vahan. Ummeed karti hun mere pati ko insaaf milega.

Ek aur Rahul is duniya se nhi Jana chahiye. (Everyone knows that my Rahul has passed away but how he died, no one knows. This is how people are being treated at Rajeev Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital in Delhi. I hope my husband will get justice. No other Rahul should leave this world.)

Many celebs including Kishwer Merchant reacted on his demise. She took to her social media handle and wrote, "I so wish his message had reached @sonu_sood .. things would probably be different.. Prayers and Strength to the family."

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal