In a relief to actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, the Allahabad High Court has granted a stay order against the arrest of the veteran actor

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: In a relief to actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, the Allahabad High Court has granted a stay order against the arrest of the veteran actor his two brothers Fayazuddin and Ayazuddin and mother Mehrunissa in a molestation case filed here by his estranged wife. The third brother, Munazuddin, however, failed to get the relief from the court, Zaidi said.

Nawazuddin's estranged wife Aliya had on July 27 filed a complaint against him, his three brothers and mother accusing them of assaulting her as well molesting a minor child in the family in 2012.

Aliya had recorded her statement before a magistrate on October 14 here reiterating her allegation that the actor's brother had molested a family member in 2012. An FIR was registered in this district under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Earlier in May, Siddiqui's wife Aaliya has sent the actor a legal notice demanding a divorce and maintenance from him over issues related to their married life. Aaliya''s lawyer Abhay Sahay has said that the legal notice was sent to Nawazuddin on May 7 through email and WhatsApp.

"I would not like to get into the details of the notice regarding what are the contents and what are the allegations, but let me tell you that the allegations are quite serious and those are very sensitive to Mr Siddiqui as well as his family members," Aaliya''s lawyer said in a video message shared with Zee News.

Subsequently, Siddiqui sent a legal notice to his wife Aaliya on May 15 rejecting her claims.

"EMI is still being paid by my client. Other children related expenses too. Divorce notice was replied to but again, she has stated the contrary in order to defame through this well-thought slander campaign," Nawazuddin Siddiqui''s lawyer Adnan Shaikh told Times of India.

(with agency Inputs)

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha