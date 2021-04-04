Govinda tested positive on Sunday morning and has asked people who came in contact with him to get themselves tested.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actor Govinda has tested positive for coronavirus. The actor tested positive on Sunday morning and has asked people who came in contact with him to get themselves tested. Speaking to IANS, he said, "I have been testing myself and taking all the necessary precautions to keep the coronavirus away. However, I tested positive today following mild symptoms. All others at home have tested negative. Sunita (wife) has just recovered from Covid-19 a couple of weeks back.”

Earlier, Govinda's wife, Sunita also tested positive for coronavirus two weeks back. She recently recovered from the disease and has also tested negative for coronavirus.

Akshay Kumar also tested positive on Sunday and taking to social media, he informed his fans about his health. He wrote, "I wish to inform everyone that, earlier this morning, I have tested positive for Covid-19. Following all the protocols, I have immediately isolated myself. I'm under home quarantine and have sought necessary medical care. I would sincerely request all those that have come in contact with me to get themselves tested and take care. Back in action very soon! (sic)"

Recently, actress Alia Bhatt also tested positive for covid19. Taking to Instagram, she updated fans about her health status. She wrote, "Hello all, I have tested positive for Covid-19. I have immediately isolated myself and will be under home quarantine. I am following all safety protocols under the advice of my doctors. Grateful for all your love and support. Please stay safe and take care."

Many Bollywood celebrities tested positive for coronavirus, including Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, R. Madhavan, Paresh Rawal, among others.

Before the second wave, last year, celebrities who tested positive for coronavirus were Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Aftab Shivdasani, among others. Singer Kanika Kapoor was the first Bollywood celebrity who tested positive for covid19 last year.

