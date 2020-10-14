Faraaz Khan's family has set up a fundraising platform where they have given details of the actor's health condition and have sought help of Rs 25 lakh for treatment.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Former Bollywood actor Faraaz Khan is currently fighting for his life at a Bengaluru hospital where he has been admitted to the ICU since October 8. Reports suggest that the actor was diagnosed with brain infection and pneumonia.

Actor-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt has requested people to help raise funds for Faraaz's treatment. “Please share and contribute if possible. I am. Would be grateful if any of you can as well,” she wrote in her tweet.

Please share and contribute if possible. I am. Would be grateful if any of you can as well. 🙏https://t.co/UZSbvA2sZb — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) October 14, 2020

Faraaz's family, including his brother Fahmaan Khan who is also an actor, has set up a fundraising platform where they have given details of the actor's health condition and have sought help of Rs 25 lakh for treatment.

"Faraaz had been suffering from a cough and an infection in his chest for nearly a year. Recently, the coughing had aggravated so due to the prevailing pandemic, he decided to consult the doctor over a video call. Over the video consultation on 8th October 2020, the doctor saw his condition and recommended that he gets himself admitted to a hospital as his cough was quite intense and to prevent any further infection, hospitalization was the best thing to do. So, immediately we called for an ambulance. However what happened after that has shaken us up to the core," the post read.

"While the ambulance was on its way, Faraaz suddenly suffered a seizure. He suddenly started shaking uncontrollably and couldn’t control his movements either. As soon as the ambulance arrived, Faraaz was out on a stretcher and was being lowered into the ambulance when he suffered another seizure. As the ambulance was rushing to Vikram Hospital, Banglore, he suffered a third seizure in the ambulance in such a short time span," it added.

So far, the fund has reportedly generated nearly Rs 3 lakh of the required Rs 25 lakh for treatment.

Faraaz, the son of senior actor Yusuf Khan, has starred in films like Mehendi, Fareb, Dulhan Banoo Main Teri and Prithvi and has also worked in television shows like Sshhhh...Koi Hai, Raat Hone Ko Hai and Sinndoor Tere Naam Ka.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta