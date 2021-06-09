Boman Irani took to his official social media account to share a picture of his mother Jerbanoo Irani and informed his fans about this sad news with a long caption. Read on to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actor Boman Irani's mother Jerbanoo Irani has passed away at 94 on June 9, Wednesday due to old age. She dies in her sleep peacefully at the actor's Mumbai residence

Informing about the same, the actor took to his Instagram handle and shared a picture along with a long caption. He wrote:

"Mother Irani passed away peacefully in her sleep early this morning... Jer was 94. She played the role of both mother and father to me, since she was 32... What a spirit she was... Filled with funny stories that only she could tell... The longest arm that always dug deep into her pockets,even when there wasn’t much there. When she sent me to the movies, she made sure all the compound kids came with me. ‘Don’t forget the popcorn’ she would say... She loved her food and her songs and she could fact-check Wikipedia and IMDb in a flash. Sharp, sharp, sharp, till the very end... She always said ‘“You are not an actor for people to praise you. You are an actor only so you can make people smile.” “Make people happy” She said... Last night she asked for Malai Kulfi and some mango."

As soon as he shared the post, a lot of celebs, fans and Boman's friends from the industry started pouring their condolences. Actress Nauheed Cyrusi dropped heart emojis in the comments while, designer Anaita Shroff Adajania wrote saying, "Big Hug".

Apart from that many of Boman's followers too commented 'RIP'.

Meanwhile, talking about the actor's work, he made his Bollywood debut with Munna Bhai MBBS which starred Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi in the lead. His performance was break through and was well received by both critics and audience. Post that he worked in many famous films portraying spectacular roles like Viru Sahastra Buddhi aka Virus in 3 idiots, Houseful franchise, Main Hoon Na, Heyy Babyy and more.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal