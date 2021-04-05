As per Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), the officer who has been involved in this case will also be tested for coronavirus. Read on to know about Ajaz's drug probe in detail.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Ex-Bigg Boss fame Ajaz Khan, who was arrested by Narcotics Contro Bureau (NCB) in a drug case, has been tested positive for COVID-19 virus yesterday. The actor is now being shifted to a hospital from jail. As per Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), the officer who has been involved in this case will also be tested for coronavirus.

Meanwhile, talking about his arrest, Ajaz was taken into custody by NCB for his involvement in an alleged drug probe. This happened after a drug peddler names Shadab Batata was interrogated and while being questioned he took Ajaz Khan's name. On the other hand, Ajaz Khan's homes in Andheri and Lokhandwala were also raided by NCB to search for evidence.

The actor who was arrested last month, was in Rajasthan and as soon as he reached Mumbai, he was held at the airport. For the inversed, it's not the first time that Ajaz has been arrested, earlier also in 2020, the actor was taken to custody for sharing an inappropriate post on social media. He was charged under Section 153A.

Even in 2018, Ajaz was held in a drug case in Mumbai. As per the media reports, the ex Bigg Boss contestant was held for possessing eight tablets of Ecstasy drug, which was worth Rs 2.2 lakh.The actor was arrested from Belapur's hotel room.

Meanwhile, Ajaz on the other hand has denied the allegations imposed on him. Taking to his official social media handle, he wrote, "If helping the delivery boys of Zomato was a crime, I'm a criminal. If speaking against the wrongdoing of a Politician was a crime, I'm a criminal. P.S: This all is a conspiracy Planned by the biggies & Dear Media & Haters this "?" won't help as I know my family & Allah is with me (sic)."

