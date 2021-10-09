New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana is widely known for portraying different types of roles in his movies. This time, the actor will be seen playing an action hero in his upcoming film titled 'Action Hero'. The actor took to his Instagram on Saturday and released the teaser of the film.

While sharing the animated teaser of the movie, Ayushmann captioned it with, "Dikkat Bas Ek Hi Hai, Mujhe Ladne Ki Acting Aati Hai, Ladna Nahin… Super excited for a genre-breaking collab ONCE AGAIN with @Aanandlrai and #BhushanKumar! This one’s special! #ActionHero"

The movie will be produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar's T-Series and the film will depict an artist's journey both, in front and behind the camera. Action Hero will be helmed by Anirudh Iyer who termed the film “slick action and offbeat satire”.



This will be the first time when the audience will see Ayushmann Khurrana in an action movie. Meanwhile, expressing his anticipation, Ayushmann in a statement said "I absolutely loved the script of Action Hero instantly. It’s zany, it’s fresh, it’s disruptive and it has all the trappings of cinema that I have come to be known for."



Further, Ayushmann said that he is excited to work with Aanand L Rai for the third time. "We hope our track record to entertain audiences worldwide with disruptive scripts continues with Action Hero. I’m also very excited to work with Bhushan Ji again. Colour Yellow and T- Series are like a second home to me," Ayushmann as quoted by Hindustan Times said.



On the other hand, Rai also expressed the same feeling as he said, "While this is the first time that we are exploring this genre, it is the third time we will be collaborating with Ayushmann on a film. It’s always a pleasure working with him and I’m quite excited to have the film go on floors." The movie will be shot in India and the UK and will be released in the year 2022.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen