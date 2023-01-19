Achha Sila Diya: Rajkumar Rao And Nora Fatehi Recreate 90s Melodramatic Evergreen Song | Watch

Rajkumar Rao and Nora Fatehi come together in a recreated new music video of the song 'Achha Sila Diya' which featured in the 1995 film 'Bewafa Sanam.' The newly recreated version is composed and sung by B Praak, whereas the song is penned by Jaani.

In the music video, Rajkumar Rao can be seen playing a man shocked to hear the news of his death, which is plotted by her wife and lover. Nora Fatehi plays a negative role, where she is portrayed as the wife of the actor.

Taking it to Rajkumar Rao's Instagram, the actor posted the teaser and wrote, "Get ready to witness the twists and turns of love! #AchhaSilaDiya out now. Tune in." In the shared video, Rajkumar Rao can be seen covered in bruises after a car accident, where he somehow flees from the scene and arrives at his home, only to find his wife, Nora Fatehi, speaking to the police at his funeral.

In another glimpse, Nora Fatehi is shown plotting the death of her husband with her lover played by actor Aakash Ahuja. Later, the actor takes both of them hostage in a car at gunpoint to seek revenge.

Soon, Nora Fatehi's character sees a change, where she is dressed in a sheer black gown, holding court on a chair with Aakash's character, while they torture Rajkumar Rao.

The release of the song has created a flow of negative waves, where fans are seen demeaning the makers and blaming them for ruining another classic melody from the old days.

On social media, a user wrote, "Ek or achcha song barbaad," while another added, "Remakes that we REALLY didn't need. Exhibit A." However, many complimented Rajkumar Rao's acting video, where one says, "The moment you enter the house to remove that mala" wow screen presence."

The song is produced and directed by T-Series. On the other hand, the original song from 'Bewafa Sanam' featured Gulshan Kumar's younger brother Krishan Kumar opposite Shilpa Shirodkar, Aruna Irani, Shakti Kapoor, Beena Banerjee, and Kiran Kumar.

The original song was sung by Sonu Nigam and was penned by lyricist Yogesh, whereas was a super-hit song upon its release.

Talking about Rajkumar Rao's work front, the actor was last seen in the Netflix release 'Monica, O My Darling' alongside Huma Qureshi, Radhika Apte and Akansha Ranjan. He will next be seen in 'Bheed', 'Mr. And Mrs. Mahi', and 'Sri' in his pipeline.

The actor will also be seen alongside Dulquer Salmaan and Adarsh Gourav in a Netflix period series titled, 'Guns & Gulaabs' helmed by Krishna DK and Raj Nidimoru.