New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The Academy Awards, popularly known as Oscar, is all set to announce the nominations of the 2021 award ceremony and guess what who is going to do the honours? It's none other than beautiful celebrity couple Priyanka Chopra and husband, Nick Jonas. Amid the COVID-19 scare, the nominations for the 2021 Oscars will be held virtually on March 15, 2021.

Priyanka and Nick announced this good news with a hilarious video on their respective social media accounts. In the video, PeeCee informs her fans about Oscar nominations while Nick, who is standing behind her, leaves no chance to roast her adorable wife. Taking to Instagram, Priyanka posted the video along with the caption that read, "Hey @theacademy, any chance I can announce the Oscar nominations solo? Just kidding, love you @nickjonas! We are so excited to be announcing the #OscarNoms on Monday, March 15th at 5:19 AM PDT! Watch it live on youtube.com/Oscars."

Here have a look:

The Academy's official Twitter handle also shared the news about Priyanka and Nick announcing the nominees across 23 categories. "Who's excited for #OscarNoms? Join @priyankachopra and @nickjonas here on Monday at 5:19 am," the tweet read.

Reportedly, the nominations will be announced in a two-part live presentation on Monday. This year, the Oscar Award Ceremony will be held on 26 April 2021 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, amid the COVID-19 pandemic situation.

It will be the first time couple will be announcing the Academy Award nominations. Earlier, they have together presented the award in various categories on the Oscar stage.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka is busy shooting for her upcoming projects in Hollywood. This year she has few Hollywood films in her kitty which are scheduled to release, namely Matrix and Text for You. The actress was last seen in Bollywood in Ramin Bahrani's The White Tiger co-starring Rajkummar Rao and Adarsh Gourav.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv