'Absolutely No Regrets': Kubbra Sait Talks About Getting Abortion After One-Night Stand

Sacred Games fame Kubbra Sait has been hitting the headlines and the reason is her book 'Open Book'. The actress who made her debut as a writer spilled the beans of several chapters from her life. As soon as readers went through the book, one such chapter became the talk of the town. The chapter named 'I Wasn't Ready to Be a Mother' revealed an incident from the actress's life, which shook her fans, and they were stunned to read it.

In that particular chapter, the actress revealed that she got an abortion after a one-night stand in Andamans where she was on a holiday to celebrate her 30th birthday.

The chapter reads about Kubbra's feeling of having no regrets after having the abortion.

“Of course, I felt like a terrible human being. A horrible human being because of that choice I had made. But my feeling bad did not come from how I felt but rather how other people would perceive it. My choice was about me. Sometimes helping yourself can be hard. But it is ok. You have to do it."

The actress further described the event in detail that what really happened that day. Back in 2013, when the actress went to Andamans to celebrate her 30th birthday, she had a gala time. However, after the scuba diving session, she went for a couple of drinks with her friend, and later she had a close moment with him. A few days later, she did a pregnancy test which came out to be positive.

"A week later, I decided to terminate the pregnancy. I wasn’t ready for it. It just wasn’t the way I had imagined my life or my journey. I think I was not ready for it. I was not ready because I was not ready for it as a human being. I don’t think I am still ready. I don’t understand this pressure around women to get married at 23 and have children by the time they are 30. It is like a set invisible rulebook. I knew I was not ready for it."

This chapter from the actress's book is making headlines. Meanwhile, on Kubrra's work front, the actress made her debut with Salman Khan's 'Ready' in a small supporting role. Later she was featured in films such as 'Jawaani Jaaneman', 'Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare', 'Sultan'. However, after the actress appeared in Netflix super hit show 'Sacred Games', she was widely loved and recognized for her performance.