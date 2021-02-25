Gangubai Kathiawadi: Alia Bhatt's fierce acting has left her fans and B-town celebs in awe of her. Here's what boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor's mom Neetu Kapoor has to say:

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Alia Bhatt's one of the most anticipated films Gangubai Kathiawadi's teaser is making a loud noise on social media platforms. The teaser was released on Wednesday, on the even of director Sanjay Leela Bhansali's birthday. The one-minute-thirty-second long teaser left everyone amazed, including her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor's mother Neetu and sister Riddhima.

In the teaser, Alia is shown in a never-seen-before avatar as she portrays the role of mafia queen. The teaser opens with a dialogue "pure kamathipura mai kabhi amawas ki raat nahi hoti.. kyun ki wahan Gangu rehti hai". The teaser has become the talk of the tinsel town, as for the first time, she is not going enact as a bubbly girl next door. Her fierce acting has left her fans and B-town celebs in awe of her.

Taking to Instagram, Neetu Kapoor shared the teaser of Gangubai Kathiawadi on her story along with the caption "Outstanding @aliaabhatt "Absolutely Brilliant."

Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also took to her Instagram handle and shared the film's poster. Sharing on Insta story, she wrote, "can't wait!!!" along with several fire emojis.

Apart from them, several other celebs praised Alia Bhatt for her impeccable acting in the teaser. SS Rajamouli, Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan, among others, took to their social media handles and applauded the actress.

Meanwhile, talking about the film, it is based on the chapters of Mafia Queens of Mumbai written by Hussain Zaidi. The film also stars Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi and Huma Qureshi in the cameo role. The film is helmed by ace director Sanjay Leela Bhansali and produced by him and Jayantilal. Gada Gangubai Kathiawadi is all set to clash with Prabas and Pooja Hegde starrer Radhe Shyam on July 30, 2021, in theatres.

