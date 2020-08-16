Priyanka Khimani, who was handling Sushant’s legal and business matters, believes that it’s “absolutely bizarre and illogical” to connect his death with Disha and said that she never had an interaction with her.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The mystery over the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput has refused to die down so far and the investigation is getting murkier every day with conspiracy theorists even linking the 34-year-old’s death with his former manager Disha Salian.

With people linking Disha’s death with Sushant’s suicide, the late actor’s lawyer Priyanka Khimani has finally come forward and decided to break her silence. Priyanka, who was handling Sushant’s legal and business matters, believes that it’s “absolutely bizarre and illogical” to connect his death with Disha and said that she never had an interaction with her.

“I never met Disha. It is absolutely bizarre and illogical. I did not have any interaction or email exchange. I remember reaching to Sushant that your name is being dragged into it when this news broke out. This is how much we knew her. I had no interaction with her,” she told India Today in an interview.

Several fans and conspiracy theorists believe that there is a connection between Sushant’s death and Disha’s suicide and are demanding a probe. However, Disha’s family has regularly refuted a connection between Disha and Sushant’s death. Recently, Disha’s father had urged people to stop spreading false stories and victimising her daughter's death, saying he “will soon lodge an FIR”.

“We are very hurt by her death. People are spreading rumours on social media platforms that she was thrown off the building and her body was found uncovered. There is no truth in these claims. This kind of talk is highly offensive and hurts us,” he had said while speaking to Mid-Day.

Disha Salian spoke on phone for 45 mins right before alleged suicide

Disha Salian reportedly spoke on phone for 45 minutes right before her alleged suicide, claimed the Mumbai Police, adding that she spoke about her professional life and also about some deals which she was not able to complete during her last conversation.

Disha Salian, 28, former manager of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, allegedly committed suicide by jumping from a high-rise building in Malad area here on June 8.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma