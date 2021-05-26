Here we are with a few lesser-seen pics of AbRam Khan which will take away all your worries amidst these tough times and will instantly uplift your mood. Scroll down to see the pictures.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Just like Taimur Ali Khan, AbRam Khan is one of those starkids who gained popularity since the time he was born. Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's youngest is soon to turn 8 years old on May 27 and we can't stop gushing over some of his beautiful clicks.

Be it his adorable videos from IPL matches (where he used to accompany his dad SRK to cheer for their team KKR) or his cute pics shared by his mommy dearest on her Instagram handle, this little munchkin knows how to rule hearts just by his smile. Yes, AbRam is often cited in media as one of the cutest kids in B-town who can floor you with his dimpled cheeks and charming looks.

Therefore, here we are with a few lesser-seen pics of the little munchkin which will take away all your worries amidst these tough times and will instantly uplift your mood.

Take a look at AbRam Khan's pictures here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AbRam Khan (@iamabramkhan)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AbRam Khan (@iamabramkhan)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AbRam Khan (@iamabramkhan)

This one was shared by mommy Gauri Khan, where the mother-son duo are seen reading a book written by none other than Karan Johar. Gauri captioned her image saying, "All grown up, AbRam’s reading this book himself!! Congrats @karanjohar on the book!!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AbRam Khan (@iamabramkhan)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AbRam Khan (@iamabramkhan)

And this is the one with AbRam's besties Yash Johar and Roohi Johar who are Karan Johar's kids.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AbRam Khan (@iamabramkhan)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AbRam Khan (@iamabramkhan)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AbRam Khan (@iamabramkhan)

Here, AbRam and SRK are posing with Gauri Khan's mother.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AbRam Khan (@iamabramkhan)

So guys, what do you think of these cute pictures of AbRam Khan? Do let us know

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal