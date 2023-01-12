Abhishek Nigam To Star In Ali Baba: Daastan-E-Kabul, Begin Shoot For Promo Soon: Reports

Television show ‘Ali Baba: Daastan-E-Kabul’ has been making headlines ever since its lead actor Tunisha Sharma died by suicide on the sets of the show. Her co-actor Sheezan Khan has since been booked by the police for abetment of suicide and is in the police custody for over two weeks now.

According to reports, Sheezan Khan will soon be replaced by Siddharth Nigam on the show. A report in Hindustan Times stated that the actor is already on board for Ali Baba: Daastan-E-Kabul and will be shooting for the promo of the show soon.

“Yes, Abhishek is on board and he will shoot the promo soon.The story currently revolves around a masked man and it will be revealed that he is none other than Abhishek.”

The report further added, “A call on Tunisha's character remains to be taken. Her character may or may not be brought back. The creative team is weighing all options."

Recently, Sheezan Khan’s lawyer Shailendra Mishra told reporters standing outside Vasai court that the actor will be getting out on bail on Friday. “Whatever arguments happened in the court, their advocate has not been able to give any proof. For the first time, it has emerged that Tunisha last spoke to her mother before her death,” Sheezan Khan’s advocate told reporters as quoted by ANI.

“We have always cooperated but the power of arrest has been misused, and the arrest was illegal. Our all applications have been allowed. We will also get the bail, as there is no concrete proof. I am sure Sheezan will get bail on Friday,” Sheezan Khan’s advocate told reporters.

He further added, “Their advocate doesn’t have etiquettes, he interrupts and interferes. No allegation regarding Hijab or Love Jihad is true, and Ali was a friend of Tunisha. My sympathies are with her mother, but blaming others is not okay. Had she taken corrective steps on December 23, the situation would be different.”