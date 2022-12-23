Abhishek Bachchan's 'Modest' Reply To Author Taslima Nasreen's Barb Against Him Leaves Her 'Touched'

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan has won hearts after he gave a humble reply to Bangladeshi-Swedish author Taslima Nasreen's barb about how Amitabh Bachchan loves his son that he thinks he has "inherited all his talents" and is "the best."

Junior B left the controversial author mighty impressed after an epic reply to her barb. The latter had tweeted, "Amitabh Bachchan ji loves his son Abhishek Bachchan so much that he thinks his son inherited all his talents and his son is the best. Abhishek is good, but I do not think Abhishek is as talented as Amitji."

Reacting to the author's tweet on the micro-blogging site, the Guru actor termed her 'correct' and wrote, "Absolutely correct. Ma'am. Nobody comes close to him in talent or anything else for that matter. He will always remain 'the best'! I am an extremely proud son."

Nasreen, who was impressed with Bachchan's humble response, praised the latter and tweeted again, "I am so touched by your humility and modesty, Abhishek Bachchan @juniorbachchan. Started watching Dasvi."

Nasreen's tweet came after Amitabh Bachchan praised his son for getting the award for Best Actor in the Web Original Film-Male category at the Filmfare OTT Awards 2022 for his performance in Dasvi.

Big B had tweeted, "My pride ... my joy ... you have proved your point ... you were derided, ridiculed, mocked ... but you silently, without any tom-tomming, showed your mettle ... you are and shall ever be the BEST."

It is pertinent to note that recently, Abhishek's Jaipur Pink Panthers clinched the trophy for the Season 9 of the Pro Kabaddi League. This was a special moment for the Dasvi actor's team as it won the league again 9 years after its debut.