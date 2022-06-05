Abu Dhabi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The International International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) 2022 concluded with bang in the UAE. The star-studded affair made a buzz on social media for many things but the most favourite among all is Abhishek Bachchan's dance session with wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aradhya Bachchan. A clip of the dance session is doing rounds on social media like crazy and fans are impressed with Dasvi actor. While it was little Aradhya who stole the limelight and impressed the fans even more.

In the video, Abhishek is seen grooving to the song 'Tattad Tattad' in an ivory sherwani. He gets down the stage and shakes a leg with his daughter, who looked adorable in a white sparkly dress. Aishwarya also joined them with matching steps. After finishing his act, Abhishek even blew a kiss on Aaradhya.

As soon as the video got viral, fans flooded the comment section with compliments for the Bachchan family.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by IIFA Awards (@iifa)

A fan wrote, "So cute", while another fan commented, "This is amazing".

One of the most adorable couples in Bollywood, Abhishek and Aishwarya made a grand couple entry on the green carpet of the IIFA Awards 2022. While the former Miss World looks stunning as ever in a black outfit with floral accents on it. On the other hand, the 'Bob Biswas' actor donned a black tux with quirky glasses.

This year, IIFA was held in Abu Dhabi's Etihad Arena, of Yas Bay Waterfront on Yas Island on June 2, 3, and 4. Some of the biggest stars from the Bollywood industry like Tiger Shroff, Shahid Kapoor, Salman Khan, and Sara Ali Khan have walked the red carpet and entertained with their performances.IIFA Rocks 2022 was hosted by filmmaker Farah Khan Kunder and actor Aparshakti Khurana, while Salman Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, and Maniesh Paul will serve as hosts for the main night.

On the work front, Abhishek was last seen in 'Dasvi', co-starring Nimrat Kaur and Yami Gautam. He will also star in 'Ghoomer', for which he began shooting on his birthday this year. He will also be seen in the next part of Amazon Prime Video's 'Breathe: Into the Shadows'.

Posted By: Ashita Singh