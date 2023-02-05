Abhishek Bachchan's Birthday: Unseen Childhood Pics Of 'Dasvi' Star Shared By Amitabh Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan has established himself as one of the most talented actors in recent times with his stellar performances. Fans also call him an underrated actor and they are happy that he is finally getting to showing some amazing performances.

His father Amitabh Bachchan often shares some unseen childhood pictures of Abhishek and always shows his love on social media. On Abhishek Bachchan's birthday, take a look at some of his childhood pictures as shared by his father.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan)

Amitabh Bachchan posted this picture when Dasvi was released to show his support for Abhishek.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan)

Here, the Brahmastra star posted an old and a new picture with Abhishek.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan)

Here, Abhishek is sitting with his elder sister Shweta Bachchan. Sharing the picture, Amitabh Bachchan wrote, "When daughter Shweta places her first book in your hands; when she inaugurates her own clothing design brand; when son Abhishek moves you to tears by his brilliance in film ‘Manmarzian’, you wonder as you see them and their innocence in this snapshot, did we ever conceive that they would one day make us proud as they have today."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan)

This picture is from the sets of Amar Akbar and Anthony. Amitabh Bachchan wrote, "SHWETA and Abhishek visit me on the set of Amar Akbar Anthony .. shooting the song ‘My name is Anthony Gonsalves’ .. at Holiday Inn Ball Room .. this pic on the beach front .."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan)

This picture was taken in the Soviet Union where Abhishek Bachchan signed his first autograph.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in Netflix's film Dasvi, for which he received a lot of appreciation for his performance as Ganga Ram Chaudhary. He also starred in the web series 'Breathe Into The Shadows', which is streaming on Prime Video.