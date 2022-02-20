New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actor and producer Kamal R. Khan aka KRK landed himself in yet another social media controversy on Saturday. He commented on a post shared by actor Abhishek Bachchan which lauded the first look of the Malayalam movie 'Vaashi', starring Tovino Thomas and Keerthy Suresh in the lead role. While sharing the poster from his official Twitter handle, Bachchan called the film "another incredible movie coming from Malayalam film industry."

However, Bachchan's tweet didn't go well with KRK who retweeted the former's post while taking a dig at him. "Bhai Kabhi Aap Bollywood Wale Bhi koi incredible film Bana Dena! (Brother, someday you Bollywood people should also make an incredible film)," read KRK's tweet.

Bhai Kabhi Aap Bollywood Wale Bhi koi incredible film Bana Dena!🙏 https://t.co/t86eSYnTIA — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) February 19, 2022

Bachchan, who is known for his savage replies to trolls and haters gave a bombastic reply by making a humourous comeback at KRK's 2008 movie 'Deshdrohi'. "Prayaas karenge. Aapne banai thi na….. deshdrohi. (We shall try. You made na… Deshdrohi)," he replied. Bachchan's response left netizens in splits, who praised him for his sense of humor.

Furthermore, KRK replied to Bachchan as well. He wrote, "Hahaha! Meri film Ke budget (₹1.5Cr) Se Zyada Toh Aap logo Ke Makeup man Ka budget Hota hai. 2nd film Aap Bollywood Walon Ne Banane Nahi Di. Nahi Toh blockbuster Bhi Banakar Dikha Deta! (My film’s budget is less than the budget of your make-up man. I wanted to make second film but Bollywood didn’t let me. Otherwise, it would have been another blockbuster)."

The banter finally ended with Bachchan's response. "Chaliye, aap bhi koshish kijiye. Asha karte hain ki is sangharsh me aap safal hon. 🙏🏽 (You keep trying. I hope you succeed someday)," he wrote.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Bachchan was last seen in 'Bob Biswas', directed by Diya Annapurna Ghosh. He will next be seen in 'Dasvi' alongside Yami Gautam, directed by newcomer Tushar Jalota.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha