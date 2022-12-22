Abhishek Bachchan Wins Best Actor OTT; Proud Dad Big B Says, 'You Showed Your Mettle'

The Filmfare OTT Awards took place in Mumbai on Wednesday and Abhishek Bachchan was a big winner. The actor, who appeared in two OTT releases this year - Dasvi and Breathe: Into The Shadows 2, received the Best Actor award for his role in Dasvi. Additionally, his film Dasvi also received the Best Film Award. Taking to Twitter, a proud Amitabh Bachchan congratulated his son on his big win. Abhishek has frequently been subjected to harsh criticism on social media.

In his tweet, Big B expressed his immense pride and joy that Abhishek proved his worth with his outstanding performance in the movie and got the recognition for it. He wrote, "My pride...my joy... You have proved your point .. you were derided, ridiculed mocked... but you silently without any tom tomming, showed your mettle...You are and shall ever be the best."

T 4503 - My pride .. my joy .. you have proved your point .. you were derided , ridiculed mocked .. but you silently without any tom tomming , showed your mettle .. you are and shall ever be the BEST .. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/SaJFGrtABp — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 22, 2022

Dasvi tells the tale of a Chief Minister locked in a prison, who becomes lost in the realm of letters as he attempts to pass his tenth-grade exams. During his time in jail, he meets a stringent cop (played by Yami Gautam), while Nimrat Kaur features as Abhishek's ambitious spouse, who becomes the CM after Abhishek is imprisoned. Helmed by Tushar Jalota and backed by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films and Jio Studios, Dasvi released on Netflix earlier this year.

Recently, Jaipur Pink Panthers, owned by Abhishek, won the trophy for Season 9 of the Pro Kabaddi League. The Yuva actor took to Instagram to share pictures from the match after his team's victory.

"So proud of this team. They have quietly worked towards this cup. Despite criticism, they kept believing and working. Everybody wrote them off ... But they had confidence in themselves. That's the way to do it. It's taken us 9 years to win this cup again. And I'm so happy with this team. Teamwork, hard work and silent determination. ... The @jaipur_pinkpanthers way," he wrote in the caption.

Abhishek was last seen in the second installment of Amazon Prime Video's Breathe: Into The Shadows. He started filming for Ghoomer on his birthday this year.